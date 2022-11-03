Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.

The gunmen tried to take the vehicle by force and shot into the car, police said.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the ear and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

There were no other reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.