Woman, 66, missing from Englewood

A 66-year-old woman has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Maude Platt was last seen July 3 in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Platt is 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Maude Platt

Police said Platt is known to frequent a currency exchange in the 6300 block of South Morgan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8385.