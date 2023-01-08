Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man.

Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.

She admitted to the shooting on the scene in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The offender was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered on scene. Area One detectives continue to investigate the incident.