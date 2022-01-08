Woman and toddler who were killed in crash allegedly caused by man fleeing police are identified

A woman and toddler who were killed in a crash in Indiana allegedly caused by a man trying to get away from police have been identified.

Britni Griffin, 20 of Matteson, and Ky'Air Lucas, 1, of Matteson, were passengers in the Audi driven by Eric White, 21, on Friday.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Lake County officers attempted to stop White who was in a 2010 Audi A5 who was traveling at a high rate of speed near 25th Avenue and Broadway in Gary, Indiana.

White eventually crashed into a semi and Griffin and Lucas were killed.

White was allegedly in possession of an illegal gun.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS