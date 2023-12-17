Woman arrested after infant dies from suspected child abuse on South Side: police

A woman is behind bars after Chicago police say an infant died from suspected child abuse on the South Side.

Police were called at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the 7400 block of S. Eberhart for an unresponsive 1-year-old inside a home.

The infant had visible bruising on his face and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died. The medical examiner has ruled the child's death a homicide and says the child's injuries were consistent with child abuse.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the home and charges are still pending. Her identity hasn't been released.

Further details on what happened are limited. The investigation is ongoing.