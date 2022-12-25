Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Chicago O'Hare Holiday Inn: police

A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife at the Chicago O'Hare Holiday Inn Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue around 7:20 a.m. The man and woman were temporarily living at the hotel.

The female offender was taken into custody for the incident and Area five detectives continue to investigate.