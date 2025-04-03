Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested after suburban police chase on Dan Ryan Expressway: video

By Cody King
Published  April 3, 2025 6:53pm CDT
A police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Thursday afternoon led to a woman's arrest.

CHICAGO - A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in the Chicago suburbs late Thursday afternoon.

Police Chase in Chicago Suburbs 

What we know:

The chase happened around 5:45 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway, with SkyFOX video showing a black vehicle flashing its hazard lights and weaving through traffic. Officers followed closely behind until the driver pulled over on the shoulder of the highway.

SkyFOX footage showed the woman, dressed in green, exiting the vehicle before being apprehended by police.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the chase or the woman’s identity.

A police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Thursday afternoon led to a woman's arrest. (FOX 32 )

What's next:

FOX 32 is working to learn more about the incident. This is a developing story.

