Woman who ran high-end brothel in Chicago sentenced

Jessica Nesbitt, who pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges for running a high-end brothel in Chicago, has been sentenced to probation. The court ordered her to spend nine months in home confinement.

Nesbitt was initially arrested in 2019, accused of earning millions of dollars through prostitution services. She admitted to arranging appointments for herself and her employees, charging as much as one thousand dollars per hour.

In February 2023, Nesbitt confessed to operating the city's "premier Dungeon," known as Kink Extraordinaires, which reportedly served thousands of clients and collected over $1 million. She also went by the alias "Madame Priscilla Belle."

During the hearing, it was revealed that her clientele included individuals holding "positions of prestige in the community, including in law enforcement and government."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erika Csicsila stated that the prostitution conspiracy ran from September 2010 until January 11, 2017. Nesbitt's employees traveled to different cities, including San Diego, Miami, Las Vegas, and Wisconsin, to perform acts of prostitution.

She advertised her services on various websites, such as kinkextraordinaires.com, backpage.com, and eros.com, inviting clients to sex and fetish parties with names like "Black Tie Bizarre" and "Halloween Mischief."

Prosecutors said Nesbitt and her employees accepted payments in cash, debit, credit, and gift cards, amounting to more than $1 million.

Her defense attorney, Barry Sheppard, initially claimed that Nesbitt ran a legal business and paid her taxes, arguing that fetish-based eroticism was not unlawful. However, Nesbitt later took full responsibility for her actions.

According to her attorney, Nesbitt has shown exemplary behavior throughout the case and aims to be a valued member of society moving forward.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.