Woman charged in Algonquin double murder

article

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in Colorado after allegedly murdering two people in suburban Algonquin.

Arin M. Fox is awaiting extradition to Illinois at Douglas County, Colorado jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery and domestic battery, Algonquin police said in a statement.

She’s charged in the deaths of Leonard J. Gilard Jr., 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, police said.

The pair were found dead in their home Sunday evening in the 600 block of Red Couch Lane, police said. They were found with “fatal wounds,” and the McHenry County coroner has scheduled autopsies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said the incident was domestic-related and that there’s no threat to the public.

Advertisement

Police did not say how Fox is related to the victims.