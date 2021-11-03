Woman charged in deadly Halloween shooting in Gresham

article

A woman was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed another woman in the Gresham neighborhood.

Niquita Booker, 27, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kailah Bledsoe on Oct. 31 in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

She is also charged for shooting at a 49-year-old man who was also at the scene, police said.

Booker turned herself in to police Tuesday.

She is due in court Wednesday.

