Woman charged in Marquette Park domestic-related shooting

A woman is accused of shooting a man during a domestic incident Tuesday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Akia McKee, 36, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

She allegedly shot a 39-year-old man she was arguing with about 1 a.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of West 64th Street, police said.

McKee is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court May 26.