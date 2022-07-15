Woman charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport stabbing

article

A Chicago woman was charged in the stabbing of a man last July in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Nicole Dever, 52, is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man multiple times on July 25, 2021 in the 3800 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

She was arrested Thursday in the same block as her home, the 500 block of West 42nd Place, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Dever was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

She is due in bond court Friday.