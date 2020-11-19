Woman charged with burglary

article

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with burglary in connection with incidents of looting in August in the Loop.

Sky Taylor, of Lake Meadows, was charged with a felony count of burglary, according to Chicago police.

Taylor was taken into custody about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East 33rd Street, after being identified as one of the people who entered retail stores Aug. 10 in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, and took items, police said.

She is due in bond court Thursday.