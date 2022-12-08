Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park

A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.

No one was injured inside the building and the driver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was issued traffic citations.

No further information was immediately availabe.