Woman crashes into Hobby Lobby in Niles

A woman drove a vehicle into a Hobby Lobby Thursday morning in Niles.

At about 11:22 a.m., Niles police officers responded to Hobby Lobby, located at 7229 W. Dempster Street, for a report of a vehicle in a building.

When officers arrived, they found that a 2009 Nissan Altima, which was driven by an 85-year-old woman, drove through the north wall of Hobby Lobby.

Police say though a portion of the vehicle was inside the building, the driver was not trapped or injured, and no one inside the building was injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash was determined to be driver error, police said. No citations were issued.

It was determined that the building’s structural integrity was not compromised by the crash, and the business remained open.