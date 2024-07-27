Woman critically injured, man hurt in Lake County crash: deputies

A two-vehicle crash in Lake County has left a woman critically injured and a man wounded Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. in the area of Russell Road and Frontage Road, near I-94.

A Chrysler 300 was heading eastbound on Russell Road when a Mitsubishi Outlander turned in front of it while trying to make a U-turn, leading to the crash, according to Lake County deputies.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 27-year-old Schaumburg man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Catherine's Medical Center.

A passenger in the Mitsubishi, a 24-year-old Schaumburg woman, was also taken to St. Catherine's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 21-year-old Zion man, was uninjured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and further details haven't been released.