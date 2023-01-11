Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet

A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.

After striking the van, the Elantra fishtailed and crossed in front of the Ford before striking a Subaru Legacy, driven by a 76-year-old Joliet resident, police said.

Police said the Elantra then left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over back onto Black Road.

The woman was extricated from the Elantra and airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in serious condition, according to police.

Nobody else was injured in the accident, officials said.

Joliet police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.