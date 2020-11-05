Woman found dead in Midlothian forest preserve was strangled: autopsy

article

A 22-year-old Harvey woman was strangled before her body was found earlier this week at a Midlothian forest preserve in the south suburb.

Autopsy results released Thursday revealed Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez died of asphyxiation due to a ligature strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County sheriff’s office, which is investigating her death, didn’t immediately have an update on the investigation.

Ceja-Ramirez’s body was found Wednesday afternoon at the Midlothian Meadows forest preserve, 15300 S. Crawford Ave., two days after she went missing, authorities have said.

She went missing Nov. 2 after walking in the forest preserve with her mother and a friend, according to Midlothian police and the Missing Persons Awareness Network. She decided to turn back to the car mid-walk, and couldn’t be located or contacted afterward.