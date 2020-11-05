Woman found dead in Midlothian forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A 22-year-old Harvey woman was strangled before her body was found earlier this week at a Midlothian forest preserve in the south suburb.
Autopsy results released Thursday revealed Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez died of asphyxiation due to a ligature strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The Cook County sheriff’s office, which is investigating her death, didn’t immediately have an update on the investigation.
Ceja-Ramirez’s body was found Wednesday afternoon at the Midlothian Meadows forest preserve, 15300 S. Crawford Ave., two days after she went missing, authorities have said.
She went missing Nov. 2 after walking in the forest preserve with her mother and a friend, according to Midlothian police and the Missing Persons Awareness Network. She decided to turn back to the car mid-walk, and couldn’t be located or contacted afterward.