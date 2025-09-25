Woman found dead after West Town high-rise fire, CFD says
CHICAGO - A woman was found dead following a high-rise fire Thursday in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.
What we know:
The Chicago Fire Department said crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of West Erie Street. The blaze was extinguished with hand pumps.
Woman found dead after high-rise fire in West Town | Chicago Fire Department
Afterward, a woman was discovered dead at the scene, according to fire officials.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the woman’s identity, her age, or the floor of the high-rise where she was found.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CFD said no further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department.