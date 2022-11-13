Woman gives birth on street in Chicago, newborn and mom transported to hospital: CFD

A woman and her newborn were transported to a hospital after the woman gave birth on the street, CFD said.

CFD confirmed the information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The exact location of where the mother and newborn were picked up by an ambulance has not been confirmed with CFD officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both the newborn and mother were listed in good condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.