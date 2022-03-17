Woman grazed in the head by bullet on Chicago's South Side

A 22-year-old woman was shot while driving in Chicago's Parkway Gardens neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, the woman was driving northbound in the 6400 block of south Martin Luther King Drive just after 11:30 a.m., when several shots were fired.

Police said the woman was grazed by a bullet to the head, and self-transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.