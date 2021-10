A woman in Lake County was shot and wounded by a stray bullet while she was inside of her own home.

The victim was in her house on Enoch Avenue in Zion on Sunday night around 9 p.m. when shots were fired outside.

Police said the 23-year-old was hospitalized with "extremely critical injuries."

Zion police said evidence shows several shots were fired near the road.

