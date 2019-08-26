Woman hit, killed by Metra train in suburbs
DES PLAINES, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A woman was fatally struck by a Metra train Sunday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.
The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in Des Plaines, according to tweets on the Metra UP-NW account.
The 68-year-old woman was dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy Monday ruled her death a suicide.
Both inbound and outbound trains remain were near Des Plaines for over two hours, Metra said. Trains resumed service about 12:15 p.m.