Woman hit, killed by Metra train in suburbs

A woman was fatally struck by a Metra train Sunday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in Des Plaines, according to tweets on the Metra UP-NW account.

The 68-year-old woman was dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy Monday ruled her death a suicide.

Both inbound and outbound trains remain were near Des Plaines for over two hours, Metra said. Trains resumed service about 12:15 p.m.