A 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side

She was the passenger in a traveling vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street when someone inside a gray-colored Audi fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the shoulder by bullet fragments and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.