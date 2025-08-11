Woman ID’d in deadly Chicago block party shooting; $10K reward offered

The Brief A 22-year-old woman killed at an unauthorized West Side block party has been identified as Jashyra Blackhawk. Six others were shot during the overnight gathering in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Police are investigating and a $10,000 reward is being offered to help find the shooter.



A shooting at a large block party on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday left a 22-year-old woman dead and at least six others injured.

What we know:

The unauthorized street party began trending on social media, drawing a large crowd. Chicago police made contact with the event organizer and ordered him to shut it down.

The organizer initially agreed to cancel the unsanctioned street gathering, but at the last minute, he relocated the party to a different location.

The 22-year-old party organizer posted on social media both before and after the violence. On TikTok, he talked about shutting the party down due to threats but ultimately chose to keep it going. The party stretched across at least 10 blocks with hundreds of children packed into the crowd.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the 15th District responded to reports of a large street party in the 100 block of N. La Crosse Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

When they arrived, they discovered six people were shot -- four males ranging from 17 to 29-years-old, and two women in their 20s. Jashyra Blackhawk, 22, was shot in the back and died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

What they're saying:

Jason Ervin, alderman of the 28th Ward where the shooting happened, said thousands showed up.

"People just mass and mass came to the corners of West End and La Crosse right in the middle of her neighborhood that is not equipped to handle that type of a crowd," Ervin said. "I don't care what type of planning you could have done. West End and Lacrosse is not equipped to handle thousands of people at one o'clock in the morning."

What's next:

There is now a $10,000 reward from Cook County Crime Stoppers to find who pulled the trigger.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are actively investigating.