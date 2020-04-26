Woman in serious condition after being shot in Zion

A 21-year-old woman was shot Sunday in north suburban Zion.

About 4:30 a.m. she was brought into the E.R. of the Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan in serious condition, suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, Zion police said.

Responding officers found that the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Jethro Avenue, police said.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Zion police at 847-746-4110, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.v