Woman critically injured in extra-alarm fire at Hyde Park apartment

At least one person was critically injured after a three-alarm fire broke out an apartment building Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Crews are battling the blaze which began around 4 a.m. at a four-story residence located at 5130 S. Kenwood Ave, according to fire officials.

A woman, whose age was unknown, was injured in the blaze and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Eight people were displaced from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details.