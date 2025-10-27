Woman killed when car flips on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police say

The Brief A 36-year-old woman died after a crash Sunday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Two men in the car were hospitalized with injuries; a third passenger was not hurt. Police are investigating.



A 36-year-old woman was killed late Sunday after the car she was driving flipped onto its roof on Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. in the 3200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The woman was driving south when the vehicle struck the center median and flipped upside down, landing between the northbound and southbound lanes.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

Three passengers were in the vehicle at the time. A 29-year-old man suffered an unspecified injury and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Another 29-year-old man sustained a hip injury and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 33-year-old woman in the car was not hurt but transported to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what exactly led to the crash.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.