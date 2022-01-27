Woman killed in Waukegan crash after investigators say she hit cop car then struck a building

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday morning after investigators say she hit a Waukegan patrol SUV driven by an officer before continuing on to hit a building.

At about 5 a.m., a Waukegan police officer, who was in a fully marked police patrol unit, was driving westbound on Grand Avenue at Butrick Street.

Authorities said at this time the officer was not responding to a call.

While heading westbound on Grand Avenue, a 2012 Silver Chevy Cobalt was driving eastbound.

The two vehicles crashed into each other.

According to preliminary information, investigators believe the Cobalt crossed the center lane on Grand Avenue and struck the patrol unit.

The patrol unit was struck in the rear driver side corner panel, authorities said.

The vehicle remained drivable after the crash.

The Cobalt then continued eastbound and struck a building in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue, leaving substantial damage to the building and the Cobalt, authorities said.

The driver of the Cobalt, a middle-aged woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the main factors in the crash were the speed and improper lane usage by the Cobalt. Additionally, investigators do not believe the driver of the Cobalt was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cobalt was reported stolen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. from Waukegan.

The Cobalt was unoccupied and running when it was taken, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, but had no visible injuries.