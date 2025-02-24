Chicago woman stole from Lululemon, led police on 116 mph chase: prosecutors

The Brief DuPage County prosecutors said Cartara Johnson, of Chicago, allegedly stole about $300 in leggings from a Lululemon store in west suburban Oak Brook. She then allegedly led police on a car chase in which she reached 116 mph. Johnson was finally taken into custody after another pursuit.



A Chicago woman allegedly led police on a 116 mph chase after stealing merchandise from a Lululemon store in west suburban Oak Brook on Saturday, according to local prosecutors.

Cartara Johnson, 21, was detained and charged with burglary, retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection with the incident, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Alleged theft leads to chase

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m. last Friday, officers on patrol at the Oak Brook mall saw a Hyundai Elantra with expired Indiana license plates enter the mall parking lot.

Officers then saw Johnson exit the car, remove an empty or nearly empty Lululemon-branded bag from the trunk, and enter the mall.

Johnson allegedly entered the store, took multiple leggings, and exited without paying for them.

About 15 minutes later, she allegedly returned to the Elantra with the same bag that was then full and drove away.

Officers followed Johnson in their squad car and saw her swerve her car multiple times before getting onto Interstate 88 eastbound. Police followed her onto the highway and activated their emergency lights and siren to stop her.

Cartara Johnson | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

Johnson allegedly accelerated away from the officers at a high rate of speed. She reached up to 116 mph before police stopped the pursuit out of safety concerns. The suspect allegedly drove onto the shoulder multiple times and swerved in and out of heavy traffic.

Around 2:41 p.m., police tracked the suspect car to the area of Lathrop Avenue and Traube Street in North Riverside.

Officers again tried to stop the car and Johnson allegedly tried to escape and drove onto a residential lawn.

She was later found by Stickney police near Central Avenue and Interstate 55 after she crashed into construction equipment and tried to flee on foot, but she was taken into custody.

While searching her car, police found the Lululemon bag which contained more than $300 of leggings with the price tags still attached.

DuPage County prosecutors said Johnson was already on probation for retail theft.

What's next:

Johnson is next due in court on March 3.