Woman missing from Lake View

Police are looking for an 88-year-old woman reported missing since Friday from Lake View on the North Side.

Satoko Nagata was last contacted about 8 p.m. and is missing from the 3700 block of North Racine Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Nagata is a 4-foot-10, 95-pound woman with brown eyes and black and gray hair, police said.

She left a note that she was going shopping about 11 a.m. and never returned home, police said. She may have gone to the Jewel-Osco at Addison Street and Southport Avenue.

She may also have gone to Viet Hoa Plaza, 1051 W. Argyle St., or taken a bus to Chinatown, police said.

Police said she speaks some English and should have an Illinois ID with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.