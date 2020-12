article

Police are seeking help locating a 30-year-old woman reported missing from Park Manor on the South Side.

Shamika McFee was last seen Thursday morning near the 7300 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She may need medical attention.

McFee was wearing a white T-shirt, pink leggings, a gray sweater and white flip-flops.

Police asked anyone who knows her whereabouts to call detectives at 312-747-8380.