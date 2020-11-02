Woman missing from Park Manor may need medication: police

article

Police are looking for a woman reported missing since last week from Park Manor on the South Side.

Makayla “Kaykay” Banks, 23, was last seen Oct. 28 near 71st Street and Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Banks is a 5-foot-6, 175-pound woman with brown eyes, black hair and a lotus flower tattoo on her abdomen, police said. She was last seen wearing a hunter green jogging suit and a gray jacket.

She has been known to ride CTA Red Line trains and may need medication, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.