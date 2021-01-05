Woman, pets die in Albany Park fire

article

A woman and two pets were found dead in a fire Tuesday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out in her bedroom about 9:35 a.m. in her third-floor apartment at 4443 N. Lawndale Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Someone outside the building saw smoke coming from her bedroom window and called 911, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Crews put out the fire and found the woman unresponsive in her bed, Chicago police and fire officials said said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cat and dog were found dead under her bed, Langford said.

Police said the fire was contained to her apartment.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.