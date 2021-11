A woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The woman was sitting in her parked car around 9:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Erie Street when three people approached and took her purse at gunpoint, police said.

The thieves demanded the passcode to her phone and took her ATM card and withdrew cash from a local ATM, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP