Woman shot on Chicago porch, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was shot late Sunday on the South Side. Police say she was standing on a porch when gunfire broke out. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.



A woman was critically wounded in a shooting late Sunday night on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The 24-year-old was standing on a porch in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Ave. around 11:07 p.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

She was shot in the buttocks and abdomen.

Chicago Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led to the shooting or if the woman was the intended target.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.