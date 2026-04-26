Woman shot during altercation in Altgeld Gardens: police

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach during a physical altercation in Altgeld Gardens on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:44 p.m., a 27-year-old woman and an unknown female offender were in a physical altercation in the 13300 block of S. Corliss Avenue.

The offender pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach, according to police. The woman was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.