Woman shot during altercation in Altgeld Gardens: police
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach during a physical altercation in Altgeld Gardens on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Around 4:44 p.m., a 27-year-old woman and an unknown female offender were in a physical altercation in the 13300 block of S. Corliss Avenue.
The offender pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach, according to police. The woman was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.