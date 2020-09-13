Woman shot in Douglas Park

A woman was shot Sunday in Douglas Park on the West Side.

The 43-year-old heard shots about 7:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive, Chicago police said. She tried to flee on a motorcycle, but realized she had been shot in the arm.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

ONE DEAD, THREE WOUNDED IN SHOOTING IN ENGLEWOOD

BUSINESSES ROBBED ON SOUTHWEST SIDE

MAN ARRESTED AFTER EXCHANGING GUNFIRE WITH POLICE IN WEST PULLMAN