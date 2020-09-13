Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in Douglas Park

Published 
Near West Side
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A woman was shot Sunday in Douglas Park on the West Side.

The 43-year-old heard shots about 7:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive, Chicago police said. She tried to flee on a motorcycle, but realized she had been shot in the arm.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

ONE DEAD, THREE WOUNDED IN SHOOTING IN ENGLEWOOD

BUSINESSES ROBBED ON SOUTHWEST SIDE

MAN ARRESTED AFTER EXCHANGING GUNFIRE WITH POLICE IN WEST PULLMAN

Project Dream Fridge fighting hunger in Englewood

Dion Dawson talks about the unveiling of Project Dream Fridge, aiming to help Englewood residents feeling the pinch of the pandemic.