Woman shot, teen stabbed during fight near 31st Street Beach

A woman and a teenage girl were injured after the two got into a fight near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl got into an argument in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The woman pulled out a sharp object and attacked the teen. The 17-year-old pulled a gun and shot the woman in the shoulder. She was transported to Insight Hospital in good condition.

The teenager was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a stab wound and was listed in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

The incident follows a few deadly shootings at the same beach earlier this month.