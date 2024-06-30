Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, teen stabbed during fight near 31st Street Beach

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 30, 2024 6:54am CDT
CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage girl were injured after the two got into a fight near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. 

Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl got into an argument in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive around 11:30 p.m. 

The woman pulled out a sharp object and attacked the teen. The 17-year-old pulled a gun and shot the woman in the shoulder. She was transported to Insight Hospital in good condition. 

The teenager was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a stab wound and was listed in good condition. 

RELATED: Chicago alderman 'cracking down' on crime near 31st Street Beach

Area One detectives are investigating the incident. 

The incident follows a few deadly shootings at the same beach earlier this month. 