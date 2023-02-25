Woman shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing: police

A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side in the Greater Grand Crossing area early Saturday morning.

Police say the woman was standing on the street next to a car in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when a suspect in a black sedan opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times and the shooter fled the scene.

She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.