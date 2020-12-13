Woman shot while attempting to break up a fight in Lawndale

A woman was shot early Sunday morning breaking up a fight in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the 39-year-old was attempting to break up a fight between her sister and another woman on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Central Park Avenue, when the other woman fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old was grazed in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.