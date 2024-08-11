Woman struck by vehicle on Dan Ryan Expressway overnight, hospitalized

A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

The crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday on the I-94 southbound express lanes near 43rd Street in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

A state trooper was called after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area.

Police said a woman was trying to cross the lanes of traffic and was hit by a passing vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries and her condition is unknown.

The driver who struck the victim remained on scene for questioning by state police.

Following the crash, the southbound express lanes were temporarily shut down. By around 7 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.