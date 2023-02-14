Woman struck while crossing street on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was struck and critically injured while crossing the street Monday night in the Galewood neighborhood.

The 49-year-old was crossing the street around 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of West North Avenue when she was struck by a Mitsubishi sedan that was traveling westbound, according to police.

She was transported by paramedics to Loyola University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, remained on the scene after the crash and was issued a citation, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.