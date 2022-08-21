Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police

A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several loud bursts, Chicago police said.

The rear driver side window of her vehicle was shattered, and she suffered a graze wound to her head.

The victim waved down police at the intersection of Roosevelt and Lake Shore Drive. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.