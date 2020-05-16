Woman swept into DuPage River while walking dogs in Winfield

Authorities called off a search Friday night for a woman who was swept into the DuPage River while walking dogs in west suburban Winfield.

The 18-year-old woman was walking two dogs when she tried to cross a flooded-out bridge about 6 p.m. at the Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve, according to a statement from the DuPage Forest Preserve District.

A witness riding a bicycle nearby saw her get swept away by the current while walking through waist-high water on the bridge, officials said. He tried to assist her until she was pulled into the West Branch of the DuPage River and he lost sight of her.

Emergency responders used boats, divers, drones, thermal imaging and helicopters to search for the woman Friday night, the forest preserve district said. They found one of the dogs but did not locate the woman.

The search was called off at 11 p.m. and will resume again Saturday morning, officials said.

Record-setting rainfall from Thursday to Friday caused flash flooding throughout northern Illinois.