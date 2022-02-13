Woman who shot man at Illinois mall had a concealed carry license, says she was defending herself: prosecutor

Authorities say a woman with a concealed-carry license has been arrested after a shooting at a mall in Champaign that left a man injured.

Authorities say police were called just after 2 p.m. Saturday to Market Place Mall after learning a man and woman had been in a dispute inside the building near the food court and moved to the parking lot.

The woman allegedly fired one shot and hit the man in the leg. She was taken to the county jail.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz says the woman has a firearm owner's identification card and a concealed-carry license and told police that she was acting in self-defense after a dispute.

