Wonder Lake shooting: Woman charged, man in critical condition

A woman is in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition Friday morning in unincorporated Wonder Lake.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Friday in the 8900 block of E Tryon Grove Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

When authorities arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds – a man with a life-threatening wound and a woman, identified as 45-year-old Aneta Marsek, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, while Marsek was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Following further investigation, the sheriff's office said Marsek was charged with the following:

One count of attempted murder (Class X)

One count of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X)

One count of aggravated domestic battery (Class 2)

Two counts of obstructing justice (Class 4)

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.