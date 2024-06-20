2 shot, 1 fatally, in vacant lot on South Side

A man was killed and another was wounded during a shooting Thursday morning in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The two men were standing in a vacant lot just after midnight when someone started shooting in their direction in the 700 block of East 67th Street, according to police.

One man, who was in his 30s, was shot several times throughout the body. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

The 36-year-old man was shot twice in the wrist. He was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives have launched an investigation.