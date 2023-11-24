Woodlawn crime: 2 men shot in alleys within 30 minutes of each other

Two men were shot in two different alleys in Woodlawn within 30 minutes of each other Friday morning.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot by a known offender in an alley off Eberhart Avenue near 67th Street at 3:51 a.m.

Shortly after, at 4:21 a.m., a 72-year-old man was shot in the elbow in an alley off Eberhart Avenue near 64th Street.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Area One detectives are investigating.