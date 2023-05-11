Man dies after being shot in the neck inside Woodlawn home

A 40-year-old man was killed by gunfire inside a residence in Woodlawn on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was in a home in the 6100 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center when he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Area One Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.